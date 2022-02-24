Neoma Jean Boyd
February 28, 1949 ~ February 12, 2022
Neoma Jean Sego Boyd was born February 28, 1949 in Alamosa, CO. She passed away at her home in Austin, CO on February 12, 2022. She was the third daughter of Helmer Lyman Sego and Faye Hicks Sego.
She is preceded in death by her brother Lyman Sego in 1969, her father Helmer in 1972, mother Faye in 1975, brother-in-law Harold Witcher. in 2010, and sister Karen Wichter in 2014.
She is survived by her husband of 43 years Jimmie Boyd, 2 sons from a previous marriage, Ken Anderson of Silverton, CO and Keith and wife Mendy Anderson of Loveland, CO, sister Virginia and husband Owen Thomas of Kirtland, N.M., many nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
Nome had a number of jobs throughout her career before retiring from Delta County Clerk and Recorder Office in 2011. Some of her other jobs were Montgomery Wards, Grand Mesa Lumber Company and Delta Potato Growers.
Neoma loved to work at Pioneer Town in Cedaredge. She looked forward to singing at the nursing home.
She loved her participation in the Daughters of Utah Pioneers, Orchard City Women's Club and Cedaredge Writing Club.
Some of her other interests included genealogy, church activities with the youth, camping with family, 4 wheeling and ATVing. She always had her camera and took many photos over the years. Neoma was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and held and served in many different callings. She recently had the joy and privilege to go to the Temple in Monticello, UT to receive her endowments. This was a great joy for her as she had longed to do so for years.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to Pioneer Town of Cedaredge or Dolphin House of Montrose.
