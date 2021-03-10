Nita Nadine Smith passed from this life Saturday, March 6, 2021 at her home in Olathe.
She was preceded in death by Robert C. Smith and Richard W. Smith.
She is survived by her husband since 2010, Ron D. Smith, and children Randy L. Smith of Delta, Rita E. Marley of Kansas City, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
There will be a memorial for Nita on June 26, 2021, at 11 am, at the Pea Green Hall on Hwy 348 in Olathe, CO.
