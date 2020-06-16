Norah Marie Strommenger
July 3, 1884 ~ June 7, 2020
On Sunday, June 7, 2020, Norah Marie Strommenger of Austin, Colorado passed away at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado at the age of 35.
Norah was born on July 3, 1984 in Grand Junction to Ira “Kip” and Connie Strommenger and quickly became the light of their lives. She lived in Grand Junction until the age of 13, then moved to Austin, Colorado where she attended middle and high school.
Norah was always sweet, caring and a kind person. She made friends easily with anyone that crossed her path, especially those at the Dialysis Center where she received her treatments. She had a passion for crafts and arts, and enjoyed making gifts for those she loved and cared about the most.
One of Norah’s favorite past times was going up to Grand Mesa fishing with her Daddy and out-fishing him with the biggest smile and laughter.
Most of all she loved being a momma to her many cats and her dog, Shadow. Her most recent cat is Chewy. She fed him from a bottle after being rescued and raised him to the crazy and fun cat he is now.
Norah is survived by her mother, Connie Strommenger; sister, Angela (Chris) Walter; brother, Nathan (Maggie) Strommenger; brother, Andy Strommenger; nephews: Adam, Alex and Cameron; nieces: Avery and Isabell; great-niece, Aria; many cousins, aunts and uncles. All family loved Norah dearly.
Norah was preceded in death by her father, Ira “Kip” Strommenger and all four grandparents.
Services will he held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Rivers Church, 762 Dodge St., Delta, Colorado 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
