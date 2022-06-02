Norma “Jo” DeVinny
September 16, 1936 ~ May 22, 2022
Pastor Jo DeVinny passed away on Sunday, May 22, 2022 at her home in Cedaredge, CO. She was 85 years old.
Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at the Cedaredge Cemetery with a celebration of life to follow at 10:30 a.m. at the Eckert Presbyterian Church with Pastor Keith Vandegrief officiating.
Norma Jo Roberts was born on September 16, 1936 in Lubbock, TX to Carl James and Henrietta E. (Steward) Roberts. Jo spent her childhood in Lubbock, TX and graduated there with the class of 1955. She went on to further her education and went to Colorado Mesa University in Grand Junction, CO. In 2003 she graduated with a master’s degree in divinity from Bethel Seminary in St. Paul, Minnesota. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church serving as pastor in Montrose, Durango and Eckert, CO.
Jo enjoyed people, reading and writing. On Valentine’s Day, February 14, 1970, Jo married David DeVinny in Montrose, CO. They were blessed with 52 years of marriage.
Among survivors are her husband David Duane DeVinny of Cedaredge, CO; three sons, David Brian Ziegler, Mark Andrew Ziegler and James Douglas DeVinny; and a brother, Carl Duane Roberts of Denton, TX.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Eckert Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 7, Eckert, CO 81418, to Surface Creek Animal Shelter, 265 SE High Country Ave, Cedaredge, CO 81413 or to Cedaredge Rotary Club P.O. Box 750, Cedaredge, CO 81413.
