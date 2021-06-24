Norma R. Head
December 2, 1946 - June 15, 2021
Cedaredge resident, Norma R. Head passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Delta County Memorial Hospital in Delta, Colorado. She was 74 years old.
A funeral service was held 11:00am, Monday, June 21, 2021 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, Colorado. Interment will follow at Delta City Cemetery.
Norma Rae Cain was born December 2, 1946 to Carnice and Maryan (Taylor) Cain in Fayetteville, North Carolina. Being born into a military family allowed Norma to move to many different communities and attend many schools growing up.
Norma married Merle L. Morley. To this union a daughter was born. Merle precedes Norma in death. On October 22, 1976 Norma married David L. Head in Montrose, Colorado. To this union two children were born. The couple shared 36 years of marriage before David passed away in November of 2012.
Norma enjoyed painting, playing cards, Bingo, hunting, fishing, camping, but above all else she cherished her time with her family.
Norma is survived by a daughter, Cherie Spangler and husband Greg; a son, David Head Jr. and wife Jennifer; a brother, Don Cain and wife Sonya; a sister, Sharon Richmond and husband Mike. She is further survived by nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Norma was preceded in death by her husband, David Head Sr.; parents, Carnice and Maryan Cain; and her daughter, Sandra Wilson.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
