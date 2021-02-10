Nova L. Shreeves
October 5, 1964,- February 5, 2021
Nova Lynette Shreeves was born on October 5, 1964 to Shirley and Gerald Boyd in Olathe, Colorado. She spent her childhood in Olathe. Nova attended grade school (grades K-3) at Menokan elementary and then attended Coal Creek elementary (grades 3-6). She then attended Olathe Junior high and graduated from Olathe High school in 1983.
Nova was baptized on April 19, 1981 and became a member of the General Assembly and Church of the First Born. She was devoted to her church.
Nova married her best friend, Ed Shreeves, on May 7 1988. They moved to Montrose, CO in 1989, where she has lived ever since. In 1989 she was blessed with a beautiful daughter, Mandy, and again in 2004 she was blessed with a second beautiful daughter, Makie; they were her pride and joy.
Nova enjoyed cooking, loved to take care of family, friends and church members, and she loved the babies and watching the young children. She enjoyed being a stay-at-home Mom. She loved spending time with family and friends. She always made the time for others. She took many under her wing and accepted them as her own. She enjoyed taking drives with her family to see God’s country and enjoyed seeing the fall colors. She was an active 4H leader for several years. Then became a supporter of band activities and concerts. She was the biggest cheerleader for both of her girls and their activities.
Nova L. Shreeves passed away at her home on Friday, February 5, 2021. She was 56. Nova is preceded in death by her parents Gerald and Shirley Boyd of Olathe her in-laws George and Shirley Shreeves of Delta CO. She is survived by her husband Ed Shreeves, daughters Mandy and Makie. Her Sister Merna and Doug Fehlmann of Montrose, brother Corky and Joyce Boyd of Vici, Lonny Boyd of Gunnison CO, two nieces Elizabeth Boyd Cecilia Loco. Sister-in-law Laurie Hodge, Sister in-law Cathie Tiffany, Brother-in-law David Shreeves and Vicki Shreeves and Ed’s nieces and nephews. She was very proud of all of her nieces and nephews and their accomplishments.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, Colorado. The funeral service will be held at the Church of the First Born in Delta, CO at 10:00 am, Wednesday, Feb. 10.
Monetary donations are suggested in place of flowers.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.