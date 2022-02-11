Novella Jean Masta
February 27th, 1945 ~ January 26th, 2022
Novella Jean (Ainslie) Masta passed away Wednesday, January 26th, 2022 at her residence in Cedaredge, Colorado. She was 76 years old.
Novella was born February 27th, 1945 to Vivian Irene (Morden) and Kenneth Ainslie in Monroe County Michigan. She would grow up in Monroe County Michigan and attend High School there. Novella came to Colorado from Michigan where she had Married Kenneth A Masta and started their family.
Novella was a Homemaker, helping to raise 6 children and also worked as a cashier at Walmart.
Novella was involved in the Day by Day program, Red Hat Ladies and enjoyed collecting pigs of various types and angels. One of her favorite sayings when someone would tell her to stay out of trouble was, “I Am Trouble!”
Novella is survived by her siblings Diane Procy (John) and Gordon (Jay) Ainslie; her four sons, Kenneth Masta Jr., Robert, Joseph (Cassandra) and Micah (Ashley); two daughters, Tina Masta and Cynthia Snow (Howard) and 18 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Novella was preceded in death by her parents and siblings Delorse Savern, Norita Ljndquist, Joyce Sanders and
Kenny Hookwater (adopted)
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
