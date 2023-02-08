Odelee Marie Thornton
July 17, 1923 ~ February 3, 2023
Odelee Marie Thornton passed away at her residence in Cedaredge, Colorado Friday, February 3rd, 2023, surrounded by family.
Odelee was born on July 17th, 1923, in Boise City, Oklahoma to Mary Elizabeth (Chaffin) and Emmett Wilson Mayhan. She grew up and spent her childhood in Baca County, Colorado and Graduated from Vilas High School in Vilas, Colorado in 1941. Odelee attended college in Goodwell, Oklahoma graduating with a teaching degree. she taught in one-room schoolhouses in Baca County, taught kindergarten in her home at Cedaredge, and was a substitute teacher.
Odelee married Fred Thornton on August 19th, 1944, in Boise City, Oklahoma. They lived in Campo, Colorado until 1953, when they moved to Cedaredge, Colorado. Born to this union were Gary, Sharon and Sonya - Born in Springfield, Colorado; Dan and Vicky were born in Delta, Colorado.
Odelee enjoyed pinochle club, craft club, horse clubs, crafts, quilting, crocheting, embroidery, yard sales, square dancing, but most of all her family. She collected Butter dishes, Hobnail glassware and anything blue. Some of Odelee’s favorite sayings, “Heavens to Betsy” and “Oh shucks!”
Odelee is survived by Sharon and Ron Ebaugh of Phippsburg, CO, Sonya Ballard of Delta, CO, Dan and Annette Thornton of Loma, CO, Vicky Thornton of Cedaredge, CO, daughter-in-law Laurie, 13 grandchildren, 39 great-grandchildren 13 great-great grandchildren.
Odelee is preceded in death by her husband Fred; son Gary; son - in – law Natheal, parents, two sisters Ova McCormick and Olive Robinson; one brother Odus Mayhan, grandchildren Brian and Josiah, great grandchildren Makaio, Kanoa, and Kamani.
Services will be at 2:00 pm, Saturday, February 11th, 2023, at 1st Baptist Church of Cedaredge. Graveside service will follow at the Cedaredge Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers of flowers donations can be made to HopeWest at: 195 Stafford Ln, Delta, CO 81416.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
