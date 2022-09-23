Oliver Edward Lee
June 21, 1920 ~ August 25, 2022
Oliver Edward Lee passed away Thursday, August 25th, 2022, at his residence in Delta, Colorado. He was 102 years old.
Services will be held at graveside on Tuesday, September 27th, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. in the Cedaredge Cemetery ~ Veteran’s Gazebo in Cedaredge, Colorado.
Oliver’s Obituary ~ hand written 1 June 2017:
I was born on 21 June, 1920, to Clarence E. Lee and Villa Billings Lee. My home was in Hygiene, Colorado on a small farm about four miles West of Longmont, Colorado in Boulder
County. I was assisted by my grandmother Elvira ‘Minnie’ Lee and Dr. White from Longmont. Doctors actually made house calls then. I attended the Hygiene grade school and the Jr. High and High School in Longmont. I graduated from High School in 1938.
I joined the Colorado National Guard in 1936, as a Radiom an for the
headquarters CO, Second Battalion, 157th Infantry. I was the only kid in town who knew morse code and had my Ham radio License. After graduation from C.U. and the departure of the former operator, I took his place. I learned close order drill, “right
face, left face, forward March”. My Dad advised me to find another service other than the infantry so I joined the Naval Reserve in 1938. The Navy was developing RADAR and called for all radio amateurs to join a RADAR maintenance program. Since I was a Ham Radio Operator, W9ZIY, I qualified.
Radar was such a secret project we were warned to never say a word. I was sent to the Maintenance School in Los Angeles and soon December 7, 1941, arrived. After graduation I was assigned to a new construction ship, the USS Daring AM 87, A mine sweeper deployed to the Solomon Islands for most of the war and saw action in many
island invasions. I left the active service after the war as a Warrant Officer in the
electronics field. After a short time, I requested active duty and was assigned to the naval communications Station, Totsuka, Japan. My family consisted of three children and my wife Margery Powell Lee. They were allowed to join me there for about four years. Later assignments were in Annapolis, MD, Adak, Alaska, Philippine Islands,
Philippines and Various Ships. I retired from active service in 1966 after nearly 30 years of Navy life as a Chief Warrant officer W-4. I lost my wife, Marjory a little before I retired. I married Rowena Davis Kelly Lee late 1966.
I am survived by two daughters: Linda Forbes, Terry Abell, a step daughter: Dorothy Kelly and a son: James B. Lee, a brother: Byron Lee, six grandchildren, a number of great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren.
I have lived wonderful life, have a few regrets and have made many mistakes but I’m excited to have received my duty station change of orders. I will see you again someday. My thanks to so many friends who have made life a pleasure. Andy Robertson, Curt Gamble, Barry Brooks and many, many others.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
