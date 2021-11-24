Opal “Joyce” Johnson
June 23, 1926 — November 3, 2021
Opal “Joyce” Johnson, age 95, of Delta, CO passed away November 3, 2021 peacefully at home with family by her side. Opal was born June 23, 1926 in Nara Visa, New Mexico to JW and Lucille Wilson, the youngest of 6 children. She married James Johnson on June 11, 1945 (after a whirlwind courtship) in Santa Ana, CA. After their marriage, the Army sent them to Ft. Myers, Florida for a while. When they returned to California after the war, they bought their first home in Buena Park and later on moved to Anaheim and Santa Maria, CA. While in Santa Maria, Joyce worked for the school district and enjoyed the Career Center at Righetti High School. They moved to Colorado for a few years and then back to Oceano, CA. Joyce enjoyed fishing and traveling with James, crocheting, singing, keeping in touch with friends and family, playing games and reading her Bible. James preceded her in death on August 8, 2003. She came back to Colorado a few years ago to live near her daughter.
Joyce and James had three children (all survive): Carol (Jerry) Haptonstall of Eckert, CO; Wayne Johnson of Evanston, WY; and Robert (Sue) Johnson of Bandon, OR; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
A graveside service for family and friends was held the afternoon of November 9 at Mesa View Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope West Hospice, Delta, CO.
