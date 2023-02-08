Page Lenell Vigil
July 29, 1963 ~ January 26, 2023
Page LeNell Vigil passed away Thursday, January 26th, 2023, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 59 years old.
A Memorial service will be held at New Hope Evangelical Free Church in Cedaredge, CO on Saturday, February 4th, 2023 @ 2:00pm.
Page was born on July 29th, 1963, in Albuquerque to Betty Doris Page & Eugene D. Cummings. She grew up in Los Alamos and graduated from High School in 1981. Page attended Beauty School at Vogue in Santa Fe, NM. She was a caregiver, had her own daycare and was an Admin Receptionist.
On February 24th, 1984, Page married Leroy Vigil in Denver, CO. Page and Leroy made their way from Westminster, CO to Eckert in 2019. Members of New Hope Evangelical Free Church where Page enjoyed her church family and anytime she could participate or bring food to the events. There she was a part of Bible Studies, Small Groups and Activities.
Page also enjoyed, crocheting, knitting, gardening and the outdoors. She collected birdhouses, crystals, seashells-especially sand dollars. Page and Leroy would often jokingly go back and forth with “don’t tell me what to do”.
Page is survived by her loving Husband Leroy of Eckert, CO, Son Jason (Ericka) Vigil of Aurora, CO, daughter Jessica Vigil of Sandia, TX, two sisters Diane (Jerry) Dea of Biloxi, MS, Shelly (Carl) Rieks of Crawford, CO and six grandchildren.
Page is preceded in death by both her parents and two older brothers: Cary and Bruce Cummings.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at:
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.