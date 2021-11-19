Pam Archer
Nov. 28, 1942 ~ Oct. 28, 2021
Pam was born on November 28, 1942 in Denver. After graduating from Holy Family High School in 1961, she attended Mesa Junior College and CSU, where she studied fine art. Pam married her high school sweetheart, John Archer, on May 23, 1964 and they opened and operated a billiard parlor in Fort Collins until 1987 when they moved to Paonia. Pam worked for Paonia State Bank and was transferred to Crawford County Bank where she worked until 2001.
Pam was an accomplished portrait artist and enjoyed painting in her studio and outdoors. She left the banking industry to teach art in the North Fork valley to children and adults. She loved to draw and paint horses and always had a passion for learning. Her paintings were admired by the public and many hang in local banks through the Render the Rock art competition and other shows in the North Fork valley.
Pam was preceded in death by her parents, her sister Carolyn Casedey, brother Dale Junghaene, brother Ronald Junghaene. She is survived by her sister Diane Harris of Denver, brother Walter Junghaene of Crawford, former husband John Archer of Crawford, and many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to HopeWest or North Fork Ambulance.
Pam’s smile and compassionate spirit will be missed by all who knew her.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
