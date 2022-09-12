Pam Kuta
August 15, 1968 - August 7, 2022
Pam Kuta suffered a major health crisis while in San Diego on vacation in late May and spent the majority of the summer in hospitals in San Diego, Denver and Grand Junction. Her last days were spent in the company of her family at the Hopewest Hospice Care Center. She passed from her earthly life on August 7.
When Pam ended up in the hospital, her sons, Zachary and Alex, came home to Delta with extended family and did their best to resume as normal a life as possible. Meanwhile, Pam and her husband, David, remained in California for 21 days at Sharp Memorial Hospital, until David was able to arrange medical air transport back to Colorado, where Pam spent another 23 days at Presbyterian/St. Luke’s Hospital in Denver. Pam was finally able to return home to be with her boys on July 12th and began outpatient dialysis treatment in Grand Junction. On July 18th, while undergoing dialysis, she suffered a brain bleed and was rushed to St. Mary’s Hospital where she underwent emergency surgery to relieve pressure on her brain. She never recovered from her multiple medical conditions, spending the next 21 days at St. Mary’s and then at the Hopewest Hospice Center in Grand Junction. Pam passed away on August 7th.
Pam was born in Denver on August 15, 1968. She soon became little sister to big brother Jeff when she was adopted by Bob and JoAnn Anderson of Alamosa. While she was still a baby, the Anderson family moved to Grand Junction where she spent a joyful childhood walking to the river to fish, putting pennies on the tracks at the railroad yard and riding her pony, Brownie.
In 1978 her family moved to Delta, where she attended the old Lincoln school downtown, enduring many skinned knees and elbows playing softball and football on the gravel playground. She continued all the way through high school in Delta, working at Clark’s Big 01’ Burger and then at Wayne’s Drive-In. She played basketball and tennis, participated in FBLA and sang in choir. Her true love, though, was volleyball and she earned varsity letters in her junior and senior years. She graduated from Delta High School in 1986.
After high school she attended Mesa College for a year before moving to the Denver area, where she lived for eight years working in various hotels and restaurants. It was there that she developed her passion for cooking and made lifelong friends. In 1995 she moved back to Delta where she started working for her parents at Anderson Farm Supply. In Delta she reunited with her high school sweetheart (although he didn’t know it while they were in high school) David Kuta. They were married on September 14, 1996 and spent just short of 26 amazing years together.
After 13 years at Anderson Farm Supply, Pam struck out on her own and pursued a dream she had long envisioned. Along with various family members, she opened and managed the Last Chance Grill in Delta, earning loyal customers with her delicious cooking. Unfortunately the state of the economy and other factors at the time conspired to force the restaurant to close after much too short a time. She was always proud that she pursued that dream.
After closing the restaurant, Pam eventually landed a position at Delta Ace Hardware, where she found what was perhaps her true calling as “the paint lady.” She worked at Ace for over a decade until she left to care for her ailing father until his passing.
Pam and David’s older son, Zachary, was born in September of 2002 and in January of 2007, they welcomed their younger son, Alex. Watching her boys playing sports, developing as creative individuals, participating in school and church activities and Boy Scouts, and growing into young men was the greatest joy of Pam’s life.
Pam was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church where she served a stint on the parish council and was bingo manager for the annual church bazaar for many years. Probably her favorite role in the church community was helping to provide meals to families with new babies.
She was a passionate fan of the Denver Broncos and the Green Bay Packers and spent many Sunday afternoons cheering them on. She played softball, bowled, and was an enthusiastic bunco player. She loved to play golf with her family, spending many summer afternoons on the course with David and their boys. She even scored a hole-in-one, on the 17th hole at Chipeta Golf Course in Grand Junction, a feat never matched by anyone else in her family. She loved to camp and go on road trips with her family. She loved animals and spoiled many dogs and cats over the years.
Pam and David both grew up in the Delta area and graduated from Delta High School. Both of their families were well-known and very active in the Delta community. Pam and David continued that tradition as they started their own family. As an employee at her parents’ store and at Delta Hardware for so many years, Pam was a stranger to no one. She seemed to know everyone in town and most everyone from the rest of Delta and Montrose County. As a teacher, coach and Boy Scout, David has touched the lives of hundreds of kids in the Delta County community over the years.
Most importantly, they have raised two sons, Zachary and Alex, who have become honor students, band members, DHS golfers and track athletes, Boy Scouts, employees at Taco Time and altar servers at St. Michael’s Church, among other activities. This fall, Zachary is in his second year at CMU and Alex is a sophomore at DHS.
In 2020, Pam and David took into their home and their lives a young man, Kayden Dawson, who, because of Covid-related problems, was unable to attend school. They nurtured him as “third son,” and he thrived in their home and was able to graduate high school in 2021 along with Zachary.
Pam was a beautiful soul who cared for all people. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter, family member and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Over the past three months, a mountain of medical bills and travel costs have amassed for the family. The Knights of Columbus have graciously decided to help the family move forward with a memorial fundraising breakfast to help alleviate the family’s expenses.
The fundraiser will take place
Sunday, 9/II/22
8am - 11am
St. Michael’s Parish Hall
628 Meeker Street, Delta
