Pamela Porter

Pamela Mary Porter
November 29, 1955 ~ February 14, 2022
Pamela Mary (Landry) Porter, of Austin Colorado passed away February 14th, 2022 at HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado after a long battle with cancer. She was 66 years young.
Memorial service will be held Saturday, February 26th, 2022, at Grace Community Church 300 Stafford Lane suite 30200 Delta, CO 81416 at 10:00 a.m.
Pamela was born in Denver, Colorado on November 29th, 1955, to Marjorie Mae (Thompson) and Lawrence L. Landry. She would grow up in the Denver area and graduate high school from Alameda Senior High School. She attended various colleges on the front range and would go on to receive a certificate in Early Childhood Development.
On October 20th, 1973, Pam would marry the love of her life, John Allen Porter, in Lakewood, Colorado. Out of this union three sons; Bryan (Austin, CO), Steven (Delta, CO), Randy (Greeley, CO) and one daughter, Maureen, who passed in 1974, were brought into this world. Pamela worked as a Day Care Director and a full-time mom.
She loved sewing, knitting and crocheting. She would spend hours doing jigsaw puzzles and was so patient doing them.
Pam is survived by her husband of 48 years, John; her three sons, Bryan, Steven and Randy; one brother, Gary Landry, five sisters: Donna Waggoner, Pat Odonnell, Debbie Gerlach, Laura Landry, Paula Landry; and 10 grandchildren: Keith, Katrina, Salem, Maddox, Jeremiah, Serena, Jax, Phoenix, Alyssa, and Dominic.
She was preceded in death by her daughter Maureen; her parents, Marjorie and Lawrence Landry; and two sisters: Karen and Sandy.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
