Patricia A. "Patti" Hering
October 28, 1937 - May 15, 2022
Longtime Delta, Colorado resident, Patricia A. Hering (Reece), passed away on Sunday, May 15, 2022 at her home in Delta. She was 84 years of age.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date.
Patricia Anne McDaniels was born on October 28, 1937 to John and Alegra Mae (Atchison) McDaniels. She moved frequently throughout her life before settling in Colorado in the early 70’s. Patti made her home in Delta where she has resided for the past 40 plus years. Patti had many professions throughout her career but her most honored was being a devoted mother.
Patti is survived by her children: son, Frank Whyte of Ohio; son, Clarence “Ed” Whyte, III of Delta; daughter, Kimberly Whyte of Aspen, Colorado; son, Chris (Linda) Norman; and son, JR (Cheri) Reece, all of Delta. She is further survived by Sydney (Bond) Neithercoat and Ariel (Bond) Morfitt, Jordy Springer, Khyrsten Springer and Courtney Springer all of Delta and numerous other grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Patti was preceded in death by her parents, son, Robert Bond, and her partner, Glen Anderson.
