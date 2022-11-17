Patricia Ann Thorpe
November 2, 1935 ~ November 7, 2022
Patti Ann Thorpe, age 87, of Delta, Colorado died peacefully at Elk Ridge Health and Rehabilitation Center in Montrose, Colorado on Monday, November 7th, 2022.
Patti was born in Kansas City, Missouri on November 2, 1935. She is preceded in death by her parents, Hazel and Carl Grimm and her sister June Grimm. Patti is survived by her husband of 46 years, Jim; two sons, Robert Beyer of Olathe, Colorado and Scott Beyer of Montrose, Colorado, four stepchildren; Terry Thorpe of Montrose Colorado, Steven Thorpe of Jefferson, South Carolina, Katie Frey of Ridgecrest, California and Paula Neiman of Lancaster, California; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren, along with many good friends.
Patti had many varied interests, including archery, animals, painting, quilting, and square dancing. She thoughtfully constructed quilts with loving care. Her favorite time of the year was Christmas! She loved decorating and being with family and friends. She will be dearly missed by all.
At Patti’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.