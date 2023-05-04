Patrick Harry Driscoll passed at home peacefully with his family. By his side on April 21st 2023. He is survived by his loving wife Judy of 53 years. One daughter Robin (Ron) Kendall one granddaughter and 3 great grandchildren. He served our country in Vietnam. He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his family and friends.
