Patsy LaVonne Tullio
September 22, 1949 ~ April 19, 2023
Patsy LaVonne Tullio passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Community Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. She was 73 years old.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 10:00 am at Odd Fellows in Delta, CO with graveside service pending.
Patsy was born on September 22, 1949, in Cory, CO to Naomi (Blakenship) and Walter Head. She grew up in the Crawford/Paonia area.
She married Bruce Tullio on August 12, 1977. They celebrated 46 years together.
Patsy has been a Delta County resident for most of her life. She was an in-home childcare provider, Patsy’s Child Care, for over 30 years. She was a faithful woman of God who enjoyed reading, gardening, crafts, and games, enjoying the Colorado outdoors, and spending time with her family and grandchildren.
Patsy is survived by her husband Bruce Tullio of Delta, CO; her children Michael (Christy) Littlefield of Glencoe, OK, Daniel (Guin) Littlefield of Grand Junction, CO, Laura Lee (Carey) Lee of Grand Junction, CO, Brooke Tullio of Montrose, CO, and Cara (Ron) Moore of Fruita, CO; her sister Bonnie (Larry) Creamer; 8 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
Patsy is preceded in death by her parents Walter and Naomi Head and her brothers Donald Head, Harvey Head, Theodore Head, and Howard Head.
