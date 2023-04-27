Paul Allen Grover
February 17, 1932 — April 16, 2023
Paul Allen Grover passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Delta County Memorial Hospital. He was 91 years old.
Paul was born on February 17, 1932, in Protection, Kansas, to Lawrence Robert and Alma Leona (Harmon) Grover. The family moved to Baca County, Colorado, in 1940. He attended school near Springfield, Colorado, studying in a one-room school house. He attended high school in Lamar, Colorado, living and working in Lamar during the week and returning home to work on the family farm on the weekends.
Paul moved to Delta, Colorado, in 1948 to continue his education and to prepare the new family farm on California Mesa for the remainder of the family’s arrival the following year. He graduated from Delta High School in 1950. He enlisted in the United States Air Force in 1950 and served our county until his honorable discharge in 1954 and returned to Delta after his tour of duty.
Paul married the love of his life, Nancy Yvonne Adams on April 28, 1957, and soon after moved to Seattle, Washington. They called the Seattle area their home till 1976 raising their three children. Paul worked for The Boeing Company on the airplane assembly line and moving to the electronics lab making CRTs and other instruments to be used in airplanes. They moved to Oregon for a few years working at Tektronix and working their “city” farm. Around 1980, they found their way back to Delta where Paul farmed, worked with his father repairing automobiles, and drove a school bus for Delta County School District for 15 years until his retirement.
Paul was very active with the Boy Scouts of America for many years, leading his troop of Scouts on many adventures. He also enjoyed volunteering with his church family in Seattle and at 1st Baptist Church of Delta. He was a deacon, served on multiple committees, helped in Awana’s, worked with Share Colorado and the Delta Food Pantry. Paul enjoyed hiking, camping, hunting and fishing, although he never really enjoyed eating his catch. He often took his family on exploratory hikes and camping trips to scope out the best places to take his scouts.
Paul is survived by his son Steven Allen (JoNell) Grover of Delta; daughter Chelan Yvonne Grover of Delta; sister Janet Lea Grover (James) Partridge of Spanish Forks, AL; six grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by parents, his spouse Nancy Yvonne; son Donald Scott Grover; brothers Dwight Lewis, Vernon Milton, Claude Ray, Clarence Earl, and Henry Lucius Grover; and sister Anna Marie (Grover) Halford.
