Paul E. Cook
October 5, 1933 ~ July 11, 2020
Crawford resident, Paul E. Cook passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the VA Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 86 years old.
Paul Edwin Cook was born October 5, 1933 to Ralph W. and Harriet B. (Corf) Cook in Las Animos, Colorado. He spent his childhood and attended schools in Las Animos, graduating from Bent County High School. After graduating Paul went on to proudly serve his country in the United States Marine Corps.
Paul met L. Ramona Day in Africa and On June 9, 1961 Paul married Ramona in Addis Abbaba Ethiopia. To this union two sons were born. They moved to Crawford in 1995 coming from Vista, California. The couple had the honor of sharing 53 years of marriage before Ramona passed away in December 2014.
During Paul’s career in the military he served in both the Korean and Vietnam wars but also being a military family, it took he and his family around the world including Hawaii and Peru.
Paul was an active member of the American Legion in Crawford, VFW in Hotchkiss, was a pervious president of the water district and still helped out with the water district through the years.
Paul is survived by his sons, Richard Cook and Randall Cook; three sisters, Shirley, Vicki, and Viola. Paul is further survived by five grandchildren.
Paul was preceded in death by his wife, Ramona; his parents, Ralph and Harriet; four brothers; and a grandchild.
Paul will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
