Paul Edward McGehee
January 21, 1946 ~ June 23, 2021
Paul Edward McGehee of Delta, CO passed away on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at his home in Delta, CO. He was 75 years old.
Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June 28, 2021 at the Mesa View Cemetery in Delta with Greg Morris officiating.
On January 21, 1946, in Delta County, Paul Edward McGehee was born to Paul Vernon and Goldie Marie (Bowker) McGehee. Paul went to school in Olathe, and Clifton, CO and graduated from Central High School in Grand Junction with the class of 1964. He went on to further his education by attending Western State College in Gunnison and obtained an associates degree.
On December 31, 1965 Paul married Beverly Ann Morris in Grand Junction.
Paul was a member of The Church Of The First Born and joined the church in 1965 in Grand Junction, CO.
Paul had a very large collection of knives. His love of travel took him to France, Scotland and Hawaii, and he also made many trips to Oklahoma to see his grandchildren. Paul liked to read, do yard work, grow flowers and a garden, and was a rock hound.
Survivors in addition to his wife Beverly include two sons: Michael McGehee (Kimberly) of Montrose and Jeffrey McGehee (Rachel) of Vici, OK; three daughters: Carol Byers (Larry) of Austin, Colo., Heidi Welliver (Deeon) of Grand Junction, and Julie McCracken (Josh) of Guthrie, OK; 14 grandchildren: Laci Poulson (Jed), Abbi Randall (Wade), Jake Byers (Alysha), Keegan McGehee, Makenna McGehee, Jenna McGehee, Stephen McGehee, Reylin Welliver, Dru McGehee, Molly McGehee, Aiden McGehee, Aynslie McCracken, Kendal McCracken and Gavin McCracken; five great grandchildren: Hailey Poulson, Gwyn Poulson, Ephraim Poulson, Dylan Randall and Devin Paul Randall; brother Gary McGehee (Linda) of Pea Green, Colo. and sister Donna McCracken (Wendell) of Pauls Valley, OK.
Mr. McGehee was preceded in death by his parents, and sisters Carol, Linda and Rhonda.
