Paul F. Senteney
February 4th, 1930 - January 18, 2022
Paul Senteney passed away in his home in Delta Colorado on Tuesday January 18, 2022. He was born in Matoon Ill. February 4th, 1930.
After high school he moved to New Mexico to attend college where he met Helen Wiley, the love of his life and best friend. Married in 1951, they enjoyed life together for 67 more years.
He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War. Together they raised two sons, Rick (Char) of Hesperus and Doug of Parachute. After the military, Paul earned his master’s degree in range and wildlife biology from the University of Arizona. He was hired by the U.S. Forest Service in Arizona and worked his way up from assistant district ranger to range and wildlife staff officer in Williams, Arizona, then in Durango, and ended his career in Delta.
He was "The" horseman/wrangler of the forest service throughout his career. He rode all over the San Juan, Gunnison, Grand Mesa and Uncompahgre national forests.
He was a past president of the Colorado Society of Range Management. He was in the Missouri Fox Trotter Association and inducted into the Missouri Fox Trotter Hall of Fame. He was respected by his peers and those with whom he worked.
After retirement he was active in his church and community. He continued to work with horses and horsemen all over the West, as well as keeping up his farm. One of his greatest joys was riding with his friends in the West Elk Wilderness.
He is preceded in death by his lovely wife Helen and sisters Martha and Maxine. He is survived by sons Rick and Doug; two grandchildren, Seth of Indiana and Kate Eberly (Chris) of San Francisco; well as two great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his remarkable life will be held 1pm Saturday, April 23, 2022 at the Delta Elks Lodge, 563 Main St. Delta, CO.
