Paul Keith Moreland
November 4th, 1944 ~ February 2nd, 2023
Paul Keith Moreland passed away Thursday, February 2nd, 2023, at Willow Tree Care Center in Delta, Colorado. He was 78 years old.
Services will be held on Friday, February 10th, 2023, at 1:00 p.m. at Taylor Funeral Service’s Delta Chapel – 682 1725 Road, Delta, Colorado. Graveside service will follow at the Delta City Cemetery.
Paul was born on November 4th, 1944, to Elsie Irene (Bowersox) and Alex Moreland in Montrose, Colorado. He was a true Western Colorado Native. He graduated from Delta High School in 1961 and soon after joined the United States Army. He served our country just shy of four years being honorably discharged.
Paul married the love of his life Dorothy Mae Sanders on October 23rd, 1965, in Pea Green, Colorado.
Paul had several jobs throughout his lifetime. Some of the highlights, he was a driver for the state of Colorado, worked as a chemist for the local tannery and being quite the carpenter and craftsman. When he wasn’t working, he enjoyed the Elks club, being an outdoorsman, hunting, fishing, shooting, arow head hunting, collecting coins, and joking. He was a man that did not know a stranger. He had friends he had just not met yet. He loved his wife, family, kids, and grandkids; they recollected the “Look” that he would sometimes deliver and then also the comment of “Don’t give a damn!”
Paul is survived by his son Keith Allen (Chandra) Moreland of Delta; Lottie Irene (Eddy) Coslette of Cedaredge; six grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one on the way.
Paul is preceded in death by his parents, three brothers: Walter Kenneth, Donald Duane, and John Odell Moreland; sister Caroline Ann Moreland; loving wife Dorothy; and son Roland Duane Moreland.
