Paula Francis Walstrom
March 15, 1952 ~ December 27, 2022
Paula Francis Walstrom “Granny” passed away peacefully at her residence in Delta, Colorado December 27th, 2022. She was 70 years old.
Services will be held at Surface Creek Community Fellowship Church on January 16th, 2023, at 2:30 p.m. 21987 Austin Rd, Austin, CO 81410.
Paula “Granny” was born on March 15th, 1952, to Mildred Floydene (Denton) and Raymond Roy Davis in Durango, Colorado. She attended and graduated from Bayfield High School in 1970. She then latter on attended beauty school in Arizona graduating with her beauty certificate.
October 28th, 1989, she married Ron Walstrom in Bayfield, Colorado.
Paula’s chosen career path was in food service cooking for the schools. When she wasn’t working, she was a big part of Tres-Dias. She enjoyed fishing, camping, gardening, and collecting nick-nacks. She really enjoyed her family; she would attend sporting events and she crocheted for them. She was “Granny,” she made baby and wedding blankets for many of the kids and grandkids.
Paula is survived by her loving husband Ron of Delta; two sons: Derek Mogensen of Loveland, CO and Wesley (Brandi) Walstrom of Tampa, FL; two daughters Brenda (Tory) Wilson of Cedaredge, CO and Katherine (Steve) Bayens of Des Moines, IA; brother Tommy Davis of Ignacio, CO; 24 grandchildren and one great grandchild.
Paula is preceded in death by her parents; son Royce Mogensen; and sister Raedene Davis.
Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice for their wonderful care of Paula. In Memory of Paula “Granny” 195 Stafford Ln, Delta, CO 81416
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
