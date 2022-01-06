Pearl Louise Zordel
September 26, 1930 ~ December 24, 2021
Pearl Louise Zordel passed away Friday, December 24th, 2021, at Horizons Care Center in Eckert, Colorado. She was 91 years old.
Services will be held at a later date in April of 2022, and internment will be at the Bethlehem Cemetery.
Pearl was born on September 26th, 1930, to Perl (Barker) and Nelson Smith in Aspen, Colorado. She attended school in the Aspen area. She worked as a county clerk and then also as a manager and house keeper.
June 12th, 1979, she married Zell E Zordel.
Pearl made her home here in the Delta, Colorado area for the last 21 years. She was an officer in the Fraternity of Eagles #184. She was a member of the Elks Club. She enjoyed fishing, playing marbles and collecting anything chicken or rooster.
Pearl is survived by her two children, William Elbert Tacker and Sharon Williams; 16 brothers and sisters, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
Pearl is preceded in death by her parents and her husband Zell.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
