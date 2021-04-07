Peggy A. Saxton
February 13, 1959 ~ April 1, 2021
Eckert, Colorado resident, Peggy A. Saxton, passed away on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at her residence. She was 62 years of age.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at All Saints Lutheran Church in Cory, Colorado.
Peggy Ann Johnson was born on February 13, 1959 to William Charles and Mary Ann (Zastrow) Johnson in Tomah, Wisconsin. She spent her childhood in Tomah graduating from Tomah High School with the Class of 1977. After high school, Peggy received her Associate’s Degree from Western Wisconsin Technical College in 1980.
On October 29, 1983, Peggy married Richard A. “Rick” Saxton in Tomah, Wisconsin. To this union, two daughters were born.
Peggy was a Victim’s Advocate for many years. She was a member of All Saints Lutheran Church and Ducks Unlimited.
Peggy enjoyed second-hand shopping, gardening, camping, spending time with family and vacationing in the Caribbean.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband, Rick Saxton of Eckert; her two daughters: Kristin (Filemon) Diaz Rios of Phoenix, Arizona and Danielle Saxton of Eckert; her mother, Mary Ann Johnson of Austin, Colorado; her father, Bill Johnson of Tomah, Wisconsin; two brothers: Mike (Evi) Johnson of Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Tom (Patty) Johnson of La Crosse, Wisconsin and her three grandchildren: Ava, Colton and Adelyn Diaz.
The family suggest memorial contributions to be made to HopeWest Hospice, PO Box 24, Delta, Colorado 81416 or to All Saints Lutheran Church, 20101 Deer Creek Road, Austin, Colorado 81410.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
