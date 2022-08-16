Pepper Bryan Alan Reher
August 31, 1998 ~ August 7, 2022
Pepper Bryan Alan Reher passed away Sunday, August 7th, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado. He was 23 years old.
Pepper was born on August 31st, 1998, in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, to Adena Marie (Reher) and Michael Schneider. He grew up in Carbondale, Colorado and then moved to Delta when he was seven years old. Pepper attended the Delta Schools.
Pepper was a hard-working guy and was a drill operator installing fiber optics. When he wasn’t working, Pepper had developed a passion from Grandpa Alan Reher and step Dad Jim Edenbo, for bikes, cars and mechanicing. He especially enjoyed his Harley Davidson.
Pepper didn’t ever know a stranger, he had a knack for making new friends. He would often tell folks, "Everyone needs a friend!" Anyone that was in need of help, he was there. He even helped five people in his passing. Pepper was one to live life with the throttle wide open. He lived on his terms.
Pepper is survived by his mother Adena of Delta; brother Tanner of Delta; sister Courtney of Delta; and grandmother Dawn of Delta.
Pepper is preceded in death by grandfather Alan Reher and step dad Jim Edenbo.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
