Perla Marie Dennisson Morton
Perla Marie Dennisson Morton, 85, passed away on November 19, 2021 at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was a well-known resident of Cedaredge, and the surrounding communities, for 35 years.
Perla is preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Mildred Dennisson, her husband, James V. Morton, 2 sons, John and David Morton, 2 grandsons, Travis Morton and Nicholas Ward, and a brother, Frank Dennisson.
Perla is survived by her two children: Vicki Ward of Cedaredge, Dennis Morton of Austin, CO; two daughters-in-law, Victoria Miller and Cara Morton, her grandchildren: Mindy Williams of Germany, US ARMY, Tyler and Tirza Morton of Grand Junction, Felicia Montoya of Santa Domingo,NM, Cheston Montoya of Santa Domingo, NM, Brianna Morton of Sarasota, FL, Alie Morton of Sarasota FL, Caleb and Jordan Miller of Eckert, nine great-grandchildren; sister’s, Birdie Harkleroad, Sylvia Burns, and Sherry Dennisson, brothers, Calvin Dennisson, and Scott Dennisson, Bob Burns, many cousins, nieces, and nephews, along with many extended family members.
A memorial service will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 290 SW Ave., Cedaredge, Colorado, on December 11, 2021, at 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life in the Fellowship Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.