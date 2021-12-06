Perla Marie Dennisson Morton
Perla Marie Dennisson Morton, (85), passed away on November 19, 2021 at her home, surrounded by loved ones. She was a well-known resident of Cedaredge, and the surrounding communities, for 35 years. She was a faithful worker and member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church for 70 years. In 1952, at age 15, she enrolled in and later graduated from, the Seventh Day Adventist Academy in Keene, Texas where she completed 2 years high-school + 1 year of higher learning, the whole while working for her full tuition. Perla committed her life to Jesus, as her Lord and Savior, during that time. Perla stated, her relationship with Jesus Christ has given her the strength to endure family losses, prolonged illnesses, surgeries and all of life’s mountains and valleys. Her own death has been the greatest testimony of her life – to God be the Glory alone – as God has been with her every moment of every day. Her victory over death was to anticipate everlasting life with Jesus in Heaven. She has often said that one of her greatest accomplishments in her life is the wonderful years spent with her beloved husband, her four children, eight grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. Perla claimed many times that her husband of 64 years was a gift and blessing that only God can give. Perla was given an extra measure of love when you count her many, many wonderful friends and family relationships gained throughout her life.Perla said this obituary is intended, not to tell her life story, but should be used to glorify God, the Father, and Jesus Christ, the Son. Her greatest desire is to encourage the reader to seek and find the new life she experienced through Jesus Christ her Lord. Amen.
Perla is preceded in death by her parents, Pearl and Mildred Dennisson, her husband, James V. Morton, 2 sons, John and David Morton, 2 grandsons, Travis Morton and Nicholas Ward, and a brother, Frank Dennisson.
Perla is survived by her two children: Vicki Ward of Cedaredge, Dennis Morton of Austin, CO; two daughters-in-law, Victoria Miller and Cara Morton, her grandchildren: Mindy Williams of Germany, US ARMY, Tyler and Tirza Morton of Grand Junction, Felicia Montoya of Santa Domingo,NM, Cheston Montoya of Santa Domingo, NM, Brianna Morton of Sarasota, FL, Alie Morton of Sarasota FL, Caleb and Jordan Miller of Eckert, nine great-grandchildren; sister’s, Birdie Harkleroad, Sylvia Burns, and Sherry Dennisson, brothers, Calvin Dennisson, and Scott Dennisson, Bob Burns, many cousins, nieces, and nephews, along with many extended family members.
A Memorial service will be held at the Seventh Day Adventist Church, 290 SW Ave., Cedaredge, Colorado, on December 11, 2021, at 11 a.m., followed by a Celebration of Life in the Fellowship Hall. Services will be officiated by Pastor Don Anderson and Pastor Micheal Kissner. The family will be honored to have everyone join them at the Cedaredge Cemetery following the service. Honoraries are “The Many” special life-long friends, family, church family and a myriad of very special nurses and staff from Delta Hospice Care .
