Peter (Pete) Christian Heck
June 14, 1967 - April 14, 2022
Pete Heck was born June 14, 1967 in Denver. He passed into Heaven peacefully on April 14, 2022.
Pete grew up with his parents and two sisters in Goldsboro, NC, Kansas City, Springfield, VA, Colorado Springs and Broomfield. He graduated from Broomfield High School in 1985 after lettering in cross-country and being recognized as the homecoming king his senior year.
Pete’s love for running led him to the University of Wyoming. Soon after, his love for skiing led him to Snowmass/Aspen where he taught boarding with a stint on ski patrol.
Pete’s love for running led him twice to the Pikes Peak Marathon where he placed 2nd in his second trip in 1994. He ran as a member of the USA single track trail team in Austria and France and in several other trail events.
Pete had many talents. He constructed beautiful log homes, he was an avid outdoorsman, he was a great cook and he was a true Coloradan. His love for the mountains was second to his love for his son, Miles Heck, a student at Colorado Mountain College in Leadville.
Pete leaves a son, Miles, his father Bill, sisters Laura Heck and Sarah Heck Dolinar and nephew Jake. He is preceded in death by his mother, Judi. He will be missed by his family and many, many friends throughout Colorado.
