Peter (Pete) Wilfred Michael, age 80, of Delta, CO passed away June 1st. He is survived by his wife Rae Michael, 4 boys, Peter Todd Michael, Patrick Troy Michael, Phillip Trevor Michael, and Payton Tobias Michael. In addition, he leaves a legacy to 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Pete spent his early youth in Thunow Germany before escaping to the United States with his mother, older brother, and sister as a young teenager. Pete grew up in Illinois but eventually moved his family to Colorado with his first wife Patricia Michael. Pete lived his life as a tried-and-true believer of “If it’s going to be, it’s up to me!” Throughout his life Pete worked in many roles from a mechanic to a miner to a tool salesman and small business owner. Pete loved playing soccer and coached 3 of his boys as the head coach of the Denver Kickers. Additionally, Pete loved the mountains and outdoors, and everything they had to offer from horseback riding, hiking, hunting, and fishing. Each fall, Pete looked forward to spending time at hunting camp with his boys. Per Pete’s wishes, no service will be held. His ashes will be spread at hunting camp where he will ultimately rest. Pete will be forever remembered and forever missed. Our family is grateful to know that he is finally at peace.
To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Peter Wilfred Michael, please visit our flower store.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.