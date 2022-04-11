Peter William Knapp
October 2, 1946 - March 18, 2022
Beloved Peter William Knapp of Hotchkiss passed away of natural causes on March 18, 2022. He was born October 2, 1946 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to Ralph Stewart Knapp and Dorothea (Dineen) Knapp. He is survived by his cherished daughter Casey Dineen Knapp and grandchildren, Charlie William Fleming and Hadley Orion Fleming, and by his ex-wife Lesley Ann Kagen, a New York Times bestselling novelist.
Peter was preceded in death by his parents and his older sister, Nancy Stewart Knapp Werner, and his much-loved son, Riley Orion Knapp.
Peter was the gracious host and restauranteur at PJ’s Pub in Hotchkiss for the years prior to his death. His presence and hospitality at P.J.’s will be truly missed.
Prior to settling in the North Fork Valley, Peter’s life was quite rich with international travel, adventure, a great love of music, music promotion, and the renowned artists he worked with, including Joe Cocker and Leon Russell. Peter also developed sushi restaurants in California and Wisconsin; enjoyed a good golf game and snooker game as well; loved his German shepherds (more than one named Johnny!); shared in growing coffee beans with friends on their plantation in Jamaica; and was forever disappearing and reappearing to complete a very big circle of life, and an undeniable love of people.
A celebration of Peter Knapp’s life will be forthcoming.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.