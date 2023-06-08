Philip Steven Hofman
May 5, 1966 ~ May 30, 2023
Born May 5, 1966, baptized into God’s family May 21, 1966, confirmed in the Christian faith June 22, 1980 – entered eternal rest May 30, 2023 in Torrance, California after battling organ failure.
Phil was a man of many talents and interests. He had a deep passion for art, science and music. He was a member of choirs, several bands, including the 1984 and 1986 Hutchinson Kansas Sky Ryders Drum and Bugle Corps. He was proficient in drums, brass, keyboards, strings, guitar and more. He composed and recorded many songs, some providing all the vocals and instrumentation. Everyone who knew Phil knew he loved to laugh. Jokes, puns and witty replies came easily. Good food inspired him to cook creatively and exceptionally, although he would have been the first to tell you that there is no pizza on earth better than Daveto’s in Delta, Colorado. He loved that place. A lifelong learner, he dove deeply into topics that interested him, such as theology, history, politics, mathematics, technology and science.
Phil served several companies as Information Technology director/operations manager - Lunchbox, Mirum USA, Greenhouse Software, and for the past 11 years on the central IT team for WPP, a global conglomerate based in London.
His friends and family will miss him dearly but are buoyed by the hope Phil placed in the unbreakable promise of the resurrection and eternal life gained on the cross by our only Savior, Jesus Christ. As two-year-old, after asking his father to ‘sing it again’ a dozen times on a car trip, Phil memorized “Jesus loves me, He who died - Heaven’s gates to open wide! He has washed away my sin, lets his little child come in. Yes, Jesus loves me - the Bible tells me so!”
Phil is survived by his father Marion, brother Mark (Rachel), sisters Keren (Kurt) and Lauren (Lloyd), nephews Charlie, Jacob and Matthew, along with many dear friends, especially Ronda, George and Sean. He was married for a time to Rachel (Milam), mother of Scarlett and Jack. Phil was preceded in death by his mother. Nancy, and grandparents Martin and Sophie, Ernest and Lenore.
Plans for a funeral/memorial service are pending.
