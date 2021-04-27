Phyllis J. Wallace
January 14, 1938 ~ April 24, 2021
Paonia resident, Phyllis J. Wallace passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 at her daughter’s home in Paonia, Colorado. She was 83 years old.
Upon Phyllis’ request no services will be held.
Phyllis Joan Moore was born January 14, 1938 in Gooding, Idaho to Melvin and Edith (Horton) Moore. She spent her childhood and attended schools in Idaho until fourth grade when the family moved to Paonia, Colorado.
On August 12, 1955, Phyllis married the love of her life, Donald E. Wallace in Hotchkiss, Colorado. To this union eight children were born. The couple shared 63 years of love and marriage before Donald passed away in 2019.
Phyllis was a homemaker, raising her and Don’s eight children. She enjoyed sewing, working on ranches, reading, but most of all sharing time with her family.
Phyllis is survived by her eight children, fourteen grandchildren, and nineteen great-grandchildren.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband Donald Wallace; her parents, Melvin and Edith Moore; sister, Colleen Kumpar.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
