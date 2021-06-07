Ralph A. Inskeep
October 19, 1948 ~ May 29, 2021
Olathe resident, Ralph A. Inskeep passed away Saturday, May 29, 2021 at the HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction, CO. He was 72 years old.
Ralph Andrew Inskeep was born October 19, 1948 to Harold G. and Ersa Mae (Hall) Inskeep in Loma, Colorado. He spent his childhood and attended schools in Fruita and Loma, Colorado. Ralph later went on to serve his country in the United States Army.
On May 20, 1967 Ralph married Lily Pearl Rakes in Fruitvale, Colorado. To this union three children were born. The couple shared 17 years of love and marriage before Lily passed away on February 25, 1984.
Ralph enjoyed farming, horses, but most of all he cherished his family especially his grandbabies.
Ralph is survived by his children, Ryan Inskeep, Arlene Inskeep, Randy Inskeep (Beverly Columbia); siblings, Lawrence (Marge) Inskeep, Bob (Donna) Inskeep, Luetta (Kirk) Davis, Sharon (Ken) Dowdy, and Shirley (Perry) Howell; six grandchildren, Tayler Young, Anthony Young, Kate Inskeep, Amanda Inskeep, Julie Columbia, and Lily Inskeep.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ersa; his wife, Lily Inskeep; siblings, Donnie and Roger Inskeep, Nancy Pollard.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to the HopeWest Care Center 3090 N 12 street #B, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
Service will be held at Pea Green Community Hall at 11:00AM, Saturday, June 19, 2021. A potluck lunch will follow the service.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
