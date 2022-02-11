Ralph D. Davis
July 15, 1941 ~ January 30, 2022
Ralph (R.D.) Davis went to be with Jesus while at home surrounded by family. He had a six-week battle with metastatic melanoma.
Ralph was born to Agness and J. Clare Davis. Ralph grew up in Austin/Orchard City attending Fairview School and graduated in 1959, from Delta High School where he sang in the choir, madrigal and played basketball.
While attending Ottawa University in Ottawa, Kansas he met and later married his life partner, Sandra J. Knowles on April 15th, 1963. Sandra passed in January of 2018. They adopted two children: Bryce Davis, now of Waterloo, Iowa, and Shelly Taylor who went to be with the Lord due to an accident in February of 2002.
Ralph graduated from OU with a double major in Chemistry and Business and then later received his Masters in Education from Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Florida.
Ralph’s work life included carpentry, drywall, built countertops, grocery stocker, newspaper delivery and tutoring. He worked for National Cash Register’s computer department. Ralph also served as principal and head teacher for over twenty years at Thunder Mountain Christian Academy. He enjoyed helping students learn, especially in Math and Sciences. He did private tutoring as well as for the Vision program. His last ten years were a variety at Walmart, mostly in the garden department.
Ralph will be remembered for his positive attitude, sense of humor and readiness to lend a helping hand.
Ralph enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, raising chickens and rabbits. He served as a referee at many basketball and volleyball games. He helped install the playground at the Orchard City Park.
Ralph had a life long commitment to the Lord Jesus, serving in the local churches wherever they lived. He was an active member of First Baptist Church in Cedaredge where he served as an elder and sang in the choir.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Sandra, daughter Shelly Taylor, brother Ted Davis and a nephew.
He is survived by son Bryce Davis of Iowa; grandson Damian Taylor of Austin, CO; sisters Betty Murden of Aurora, CO and Aletta Shock of Orchard City, and brother L.J. Davis of Delta; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in the spring.
Contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice or St Jude’s.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: www.taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.