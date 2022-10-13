Ralph Edward (Ed) Farrington
June 18, 1925 ~ October 3, 2022
Ed was born in Las Animas, Colorado June 18, 1925 and went to be with his Lord October 3, 2022. He moved to Yampa, Colorado with his parents in the early 1930's where he lived for the next 90 years. Ed graduated from Yampa Union High School in 1943. He joined the U.S. Navy after graduation and proudly served his country until he sustained a severe leg injury. Ed owned and operated two businesses, Yampa Transfer Trucking and Farrington Contracting.
Ed served his community in many capacities, including mayor of Yampa; he served on the Town Board; helped plan and participated in many July 4th celebrations in the town of Yampa. He belonged to and proudly served as a member of The American Legion for 75 years. He was a member and supporter of the Yampa Bible Church 70 plus years.
Ed is preceded in death by his wife, Benita Jean Farrington; and his son, Rex Edward Farrington. He is survived by two daughters, Connie Dalton of Golden, CO; Cathlene Marshall of Crawford, CO; and two step sons, Bruce Teare; and Mike Teare; as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral Services to be held at the Yampa Bible Church, 83 Moffat Ave., Yampa, CO on October 14, 2022 at 11:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Legion, payable to Bird-Howe Post #189, P.O. Box 294, Yampa, CO 80483, in memory of Ed Farrington, any gifts would be graciously appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.