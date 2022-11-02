Ralph Joseph Granzella age 87, passed away October 20th, 2022, with his family near him in Delta Colorado. Born at home to Martina Coster and Silvester Giulio Granzella in Salida, Colorado. He was the second youngest of five children. After graduating Salida High School Ralph enlisted in the United States Army and served across Europe as a Combat Engineer.
Ralph married Esther Louise Arbaugh March 15, 1958. Married for 64 years they raised three sons: Ronnie, Timothy, and George in Delta, Colorado. Ralph was all about ‘family’, his support supplied security and unconditional love; he always brought out the best in people.
Retiring after 29 years from the Colorado Department of Corrections Ralph and wife Esther enjoyed traveling in their RV with friends and family for another 30 years across the United States.
Ralph is survived by his wife Esther, sons Ronnie (Linda), Timothy (Dana), George (Lynn), four grandchildren, Ryan, Natalie, Jesica, Patrick and four great grandchildren, Jerome Reed, Alya Reed, Peyton Brock and Colton Brock. He was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers Daniel and Cyril and two sisters Zita and Olga, and one grandson Justin Granzella.
Service will be held 3:00 pm November 7 at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Grand Junction, CO.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory. View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
