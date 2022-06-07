Randy Miller
February 27, 1963 ~ May 28, 2022
Randy Miller passed on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Willow Tree Care Center in Delta, after battling ALS. He was 59 years of age.
A celebration of life service will be held at 2:30 p.m., Saturday, June 18, 2022 at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta.
Randy was born on February 27, 1963, in Colusa, CA. Shortly after being born, he was adopted by Rex Miller and Mardell Kenney. Candy and Christine are Randy's siblings from that relationship. Rex and Mardell eventually divorced, and Rex married Ann Harriman-Miller. From that relationship, Randy has six more siblings: Ed, Mike, Kathy, Dennis, Dondi, and David.
In grade school, Randy moved to Cedaredge, CO to live with his Aunt Jean and Uncle Dick. Aunt Jean and Uncle Dick raised Randy through high school. He lived with his cousins Kent, Kevin, and Steve. He considered them as brothers. Growing up, Randy loved to play sports.
Randy is survived by two children, Misty Crick and Bradly Miller. He is also survived by three grandsons, Payson, Jaxson, and Carter.
Randy always enjoyed time with his family, watching his grandsons' sporting events, and spending time with friends.
Randy was diagnosed with ALS on March 4, 2022. Prior to a diagnosis, he battled symptoms for over a year.
For most of his life, Randy knew he had biological siblings, but he only knew very limited information. Randy always had a desire to meet his biological family. After his diagnosis in March of 2022, a miracle happened. Randy was able to connect with his biological brother and sister, Mike and Debbie. He discovered he has another biological brother and two half-siblings. Randy established an immediate bond with Mike and Debbie, something he has wanted his entire life. Randy spoke with Debbie, almost daily, up until his last days. Randy's family believes that bond was what allowed him to battle the horrific disease as long as he did.
We will miss Randy, but we know he is at rest and no longer in pain. We will carry his spirit in our hearts.
The family suggests memorial contributions to be made in Randy's memory to the Rocky Mountain ALS Chapter, 10855 W Dover St., Suite 500, Westminster, CO 80021
