Randy Smith
December 22, 1959 ~ December 31, 2022
Randy Smith passed away unexpectedly Saturday, December 31st, 2023 at his home. He was 63 years old.
Randy grew up on the western slope of Colorado, graduating from Olathe High School. He would accept a scholarship to McPherson College in Kansas, but the mountains called him back. Randy would follow the boom to Austin, Texas for work and that is where he would meet the love of his life, Debbie Harris. They were married on June 15th, 1985 in Austin. The mountains would again call the couple back to Colorado. They spent 37 years together.
Randy enjoyed the outdoors. You could find him on the golf course in the warm months or on a snowmobile in the winter. He was an avid hunter and truly appreciated getting to ride his Harley. He owned and operated his own fencing company for years.
Randy is survived by his wife Debbie, Sons Dustin (Bri) of San Antonio, Texas, Ryan (Chelsea) of Delta, Colorado and four grandchildren: Cayden, Memphis, Brooke, and Ariah.
Services will be planned for a future date.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at: www.taylorfuneralservice.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.