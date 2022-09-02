Raymond Paul Bilyard
November 14, 1947 ~ August 13, 2022
Raymond was born on November 14th, 1947, to Abby (Walters) and Donald Robert Bilyard in Denver, Colorado. He was 74 years old.
Raymond grew up in the Denver area and graduated from Littleton High School in 1965. He continued his education at Adams State College, 1966, then later on at Colorado University in Boulder, 1967, and Mankato State College, 1970, graduating with a degree in Urban Sociology. Raymond traveled through Colorado spending some time in Durango and making his way to Paonia about 34 years ago.
Raymond’s chosen career was in farming and agriculture. When not working he enjoyed landscaping models, participating in urban planting and working with organic crops. He loved books, family photos and the British popstar Kate Bush. He spent much of his time secluded, in nature and planting trees. Family remembered that he used to say, “they used to call me rainbow.”
Raymond is survived by his son, Kael (Darlene Daniels) Frank of Paonia, Colorado; sister Lynn (Jerry) Bogart of Fort Collins, CO; and one grandchild Zoe Frank.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents and half brother.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
