Rebecca Louise Lane
September 25, 1947 - May 22, 2022
Rebecca “Becky” Louise Lane passed away Sunday, May 22nd, 2022, at Saint Mary’s Medical Center in Grand Junction, Colorado. She was 74 years old.
Becky was born on September 25th, 1947, to Katherine Anne (Koler) and John Suchar in Oak Creek, Colorado. She spent her childhood in the Rangely area and graduated from Rangely High School in 1965. She then continued her education through Mercy Hospital School of Nursing in Denver, Colorado graduating in 1968 with her Registered Nursing Certificate.
August 24th, 1968, she married the love of her life, Dennis “Denny” Lane. They started out their family in the Rangely area. Becky spent seven years at the Rangely Hospital then moved to Rio Blanco County Nursing Service for the next 18 years. They made their way to Eckert, Colorado area in 1993. She was able to spend most of the winters in Arizona. Becky even had a chance to live in Australia in 1996 and 1997.
Becky was a member of the Saint Philips Catholic Church in Cedaredge, Colorado. In her free time she was part of the Elberta Rebecca Lodge #106. She was even a past Noble Grand for Cedaredge, and served in the VFW Auxiliary for Cedaredge. Becky enjoyed time out fishing, doing crafts, sewing, gambling, traveling, and going to rodeos.
Becky is survived by her husband Dennis Lane of Eckert, CO; son Eric of Grand Junction, CO; daughter Julie (Tim) Bockelman of Grand Junction, CO; brother Tom (Mary) Suchar of Rangely; six grandchildren (Rachel, Carrie, Gracie, Kaylee, Emilee & Hayden) and one great-grandchild (Riot).
Becky is preceded in death by her father John Suchar and mother Katherine Suchar.
A private family service will be later this summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.