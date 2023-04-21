Regina Faye McCulloch
July 2, 1950 — April 6, 2023
Regina McCulloch (Loy) , 72, passed away at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, Colorado, after a short illness. Her funeral service will be held Friday, April 14th, 2023, 2 pm at Taylor Funeral Service Chapel in Delta, Colorado, followed by interment at Delta Cemetery.
Regina was born in Hollywood , Arkansas to Horace Loy and Margaret Loy. She is survived by her spouse Leonard , two brothers, one sister, two children, two stepchildren, ten grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by both parents and one brother.
Regina spent her life involved with family. She loved everyone. She enjoyed camping , fishing, scrapbooking, traveling, playing with her grandkids, rock hounding and four-wheeling.”
