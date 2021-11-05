Rev. Duane Otto Daeke
July 7, 1948 - November 27, 2021
Pastor Daeke was welcomed into his heavenly home Wednesday, October 27, 2021, where he joined the love of his life, Pat. Pastor Daeke, the son of Elaine and La Verne Daeke, was born in Wausau, Wisconsin. He spent his growing years in Wausau and Milwaukee. He attended high school at Concordia and graduated from Concordia Jr. College with an associate of ATRD degree in 1969. He received a master of divinity degree from Concordia Seminary in St. Louis in 1976. He was ordained in the ministry on June 20, 1976. He served in several congregations in Wisconsin. Pastor Daeke moved to serve Immanuel Lutheran Church in September 2010 where he served until his death. He loved stamp collecting and said next to God and his family, it was his passion.
Pastor Daeke is survived by four children, Rebecka, Rachael, (Aaron), David and Danny; his sister, Linda (Jimmy); brother, Bill (Diane); and one grandson, Logan.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, one brother and his wife Pat.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Paonia.
Well done thou good and faithful servant.
