Rhoda Reann Ziegler
Rhoda Reann Ziegler of Cedaredge, CO passed away on Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, CO. She was a registered nurse. Services will be held in June of 2021 at the family’s home.
