Richard Augustine Ortiz
May 28, 1940 ~ October 16, 2021
Richard Augustine Ortiz passed away on Saturday, October 16th, 2021, at his residence in Delta, Colorado. He was 81 years old.
A graveside service was held Monday, November 1 at the Mesa View Cemetery.
Richard was born on May 28, 1940, to Grace (Martinez) Ortiz and Claude Ortiz, in Delta, Colorado.
Richard attended the Delta Schools. He stayed in the Delta and Grand Junction areas all his life.
Richard’s favorite activities were watching wrestling on TV, working on cars, his trike motorcycle, fishing and dancing. He collected pocket knives. Everyone agreed, smiled and remembered that he was quite the joker and prankster.
Richard is survived by his Domestic Partner Vicki Shipps; his son Ronnie Ortiz; brother Loyd Ortiz and Sister Linda Briggs.
Richard is preceded in death by his parents; his daughter Roberta Ortiz; three brothers Steven, Claude Junior and Daniel Ortiz; sister Rose Trujillo.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
