Richard “Dick” G. Love
April 10, 1946 ~ July 31, 2022
Dick was born April 10th, 1946, to Chester and Letha Love. He passed away July 31st, 2022. He was 76 years old.
Dick grew up on Redlands Mesa and Graduated from Hotchkiss High School in 1964. After graduating he spent two years in the service, then returned home and went to work in the mines. He married Edna on August 23rd, 1969, in Delta, Colorado. They had two sons. Dick enjoyed his life farming and ranching.
Dick is survived by his wife, Edna; sons: Brandon (Carrie) and Ryan (Jessi); grandchildren: Zack (Brittni), Mariah, Ashlee (Dustin), Lacey (Kristian) and Kaitlyn; seven great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Dick is preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Harry, Jock and Bud; and sister Bonnie.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, August 6th, 2022, at Taylor Funeral Service’s Chapel at 682 1725 Road, Delta, Colorado. Graveside service to follow at the Delta City Cemetery.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
