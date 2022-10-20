Richard H. Rudin
December 18, 1951- September 30, 2022
Richard Howard Rudin was born in Brooklyn, New York on December 18, 1951. He passed away peacefully in his home in Paonia, Colorado on September 30, 2022 . He will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.
Richard was born on December 18th, 1951, to Marilyn (Frischman) and Irwin J. Rudin in Brooklyn, New York. He grew up in the town of Dobbs Ferry in Westchester County, New York and graduated from Dobbs Ferry High School In 1969. Known fondly as “Mousie”, he served as class president and captain of the basketball team. The following year he attended Binghamton University where he was active in the theater and especially enjoyed working as a lighting technician.
After a year at college Richard decided to follow his adventurous spirit and started working his way out west. With stops in the Berkshire mountains of Massachusetts and Big Sky Country in Montana, he eventually landed in Crawford, Colorado. As a kid from New Yorkhis new life working as a ranch hand, stone mason, hunting guide, wild fire fighter in the mountains of Colorado was a dream come true.
By the early 80’s Richard had moved to the outskirts of Paonia and was raising his only son Joshua as a single parent. After working for several years, he decided to pursue another dream of becoming a pilot. Richard started snowbirding to Arizona while he pursued flying energetically, making many friends and memories through the following years. Eventually he achieved his Multi-Engine Commercial Pilot Certification.
After years of flying Rich decided to return full time to his country home near Paonia. Richard became the ditch rider and president of Terror Creek Ditch and Reservoir Company. This position afforded him the opportunity to spend countless hours in the high country of Western Colorado enjoying nature and doing his part to make the world a better place.
Richard had several hobbies that brought joy and satisfaction to his life. He was a passionate and frequent golfer making many lifelong friends while on the the golf course. He was especially delighted with his multiple hole-in-ones and the times he shot below 70; often displaying those scorecards above his desk to help treasure the special days. Richard dedicated years and decades to becoming an accomplished horseman. His greatest pleasure came from introducing others to riding and the many occasions he had to ride with friends and family. Richard also decided to learn guitar in his later years. He had great fun entertaining his friends and family playing in his two man band with his bandmate Sonny, the singing yellow lab.
Richard showed his friends and family how to live life by one's own rules. He set an example of selfless service, and showed us all how living life to its fullest can bring you closer to your friends and family. In addition to many great friends who will miss him dearly, he is survived by his brother Kenneth (Jan) Rudin of Citrus Hills, Florida; his son Joshua (Nikol) Rudin, and grandchildren Riley, Noah, Savannah, Sawyer, and Reese Rudin, all of Eagle Colorado. A heartfelt thanks to June May Ruse, who partnered with and provided loving care for Richard over the last year of his life.
