Richard R. Monson
September 2, 1953 - January 3, 2022
Richard R. Monson was born on September 2, 1953 in Fosston, Minnesota to Reuben B. and Roberta Mae (Davis) Monson and passed away unexpectedly on January 3, 2022 in Cedaredge, Colo.
Richard grew up in Brainerd, MN. At the age of 16 he began his lifelong career at North Star Plating eventually becoming the VP of Manufacturing. Shortly after graduating, he married his wife of 48 years, Donna Joy (Walters).
He spent his last few years at his cabin on the Grand Mesa. An adventure seeker, Richard enjoyed snowmobiling, hiking, motorcycling, ATVing, dirt biking, exploring National Parks and pickleball.
He spent his last day on earth snowmobiling his favorite trail with a friend. He then went back to his cabin to plan another adventure and it was there that he took his last breath.
A faithful man of God, he was always willing to help others and generous with all he had. He always had a smile on his face and never said an unkind word about anyone.
His survivors include three daughters: Noelle Solinsky of Plymouth, MN; Mindi Smith (Matthew) of Dayton, MN; and Charity Langer (John) of Rochester, MN; a sister, Karen Mahlow (Dale) of Spicer, MN, and seven grandchildren; Jacob Solinsky (24), Isabelle Solinsky (22), Daphne Langer (21), Gabriel Langer (20), Emelia Smith (18), Cosette Solinsky (17), and Leila Langer (16). His parents and brother Harlan preceded him in death.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at taylorfuneralservice.com
A celebration of life service will be held in Brainerd, MN at an undetermined later date.
“You will come to the grave in full vigor.” Job 5:26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.