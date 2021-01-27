Rick Brodel
05/23/1946 - 01/11/2021
Our hearts are broken at the departure of our beloved husband, dad, grandpa and friend. Rick was loved for his infectious smile and laugh, as well as his one-of-a-kind sense of humor. He was a man of great faith who stood by his word. He was known to his friends and customers at Farmer Frank's as Rancher Rick. He playfully introduced himself as ‘Rancher Rick, the Hardware Tycoon of the North Fork Valley.’
Rick was born to Frank and Margaret Brodel in Reading, Pennsylvania. The family moved from coast to coast before they chose to call Colorado home. After three years in Steamboat Springs, they settled in Hotchkiss in 1963. Rick graduated from Hotchkiss High School in 1964. He attended Mesa Junior College before serving in the Vietnam war. Upon meeting the love of his life, Rick proposed to Candy Covey after just three dates, quickly recognizing they both wanted to spend the rest of their days together. They started their family in Delta County and ended up raising their two daughters in Hotchkiss.
For 41 years Rick dedicated his time working at Farmer Frank's, the family business. He ran the hardware store for 25 years before taking over the shoe store, where he found pure joy and formed many close relationships with his customers. Rick loved giving them a hard time and especially loved when they gave it back to him. The business drew customers from all over the state. The final 11 years, Rick and Candy worked side by side until their retirement, and they believed these days were some of the best times of their lives.
Rick loved nothing more than to plan road trips with Candy; they especially loved visiting Texas and Oregon and all of the fun stops in between. He loved watching his girls and grandchildren compete in their team sports. As he proudly supported his daughters in their volleyball and basketball games, he earned the title of the ‘Hotchkiss Howler.’
He was a self-taught woodworker, and generously shared the fruits of his talents with friends and family over the years. Rick was most proud of the family home he built with love and perfection. He took great pleasure in taking Candy out in the canoe while she fished. In all honesty, as long as the two of them were together, they were in heaven.
Rick was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by Candy, his wife of almost 50 years; daughter Jenny (Steve) Day of Prosper, TX; daughter Stacey (Brad) Cummins of Grand Junction; siblings Keita (Cliff) Davis, Kendall (Carol) Brodel, Martin (Brenda) Brodel, Mary (Ken) Simon and sister-in-law Karen Hunt. He cherished every moment with his five grandchildren, Tyler and Ryan Day; Bailee and Cloey Campbell and Cole Cummins; as well as several nieces and nephews.
Per Rick’s wishes, there will be no services, but his family will meet at a later date to raise a glass to this wonderful man. If you would like to honor Rick, please consider a donation to KidsAid or find a way to serve someone in need.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.